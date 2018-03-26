Unilever restates commitment to backward integration through ‘Partner to Win’ initiative| March 26, 2018 12:21 am
Unilever Nigeria has restated its commitment to the Federal Government’s backward integration policy through its ‘Partner to Win’ initiative targeted at increasing the organisation’s local input sourcing. The Partner to Win project is Unilever’s initiative geared towards investing in capabilities of intermediary companies that are key strategic suppliers to the organisation. It is also aimed…
Comments are closed here.