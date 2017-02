Ndume tasks FG on restoration of civil authorities in liberated communities Muhammad Ndume on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to fast track the restoration of civil...

Union Bank Celebrates 100 years of Banking The management and staff of Union Bank Plc have marked the banks centenary anniversary in...

UK inflation rises to highest since June 2014 as fuel costs surge British consumer prices rose last month at the fastest pace since June 2014, caused by higher...

Safe Schools Initiative to continue despite Boko Haram attacks – UN envoy The Nigeria’s Safe School Initiative, an initiative to help protect hundreds of schools in...