Union Bank tutors over 3000 students on financial literacy

Executives of Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s most respected financial institutions, celebrated Financial Literacy Day by teaching students across Nigeria about the merits of saving.

Emeka Emuwa, the bank’s CEO; Emeka Okonkwo, executive director, Commercial Banking; Lola Cardoso, head, Group Corporate Strategy, Miyen Swomen, head, Human Resources, and over 50 other members of staff visited 30 schools across six states including St. Johns College, Jos and Government Science School, Kuru, Plateau State.

Financial Literacy Day is a part of Global Money Week, an annual worldwide celebration set aside in March for youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods and becoming financially literate as a whole.

The theme for 2017 was ‘Learn, Earn and Save’. Union Bank employees spent the day with over 3,000 primary and secondary students from 30 schools in all the six geo-political zones across the nation, providing them with the basics of financial education, and empowering them to be prudent from a young age.

During his interactive session with students of St. John’s College, Jos, Plateau State, Emeka Emuwa taught the students how careful money management would help them gain financial freedom, and prepare them for the future. He encouraged them to start making the right financial decisions now so they could build their understanding of how to earn, save and invest money.

He said, “One of the benefits of this program is that children are becoming more financially literate. Financial education in schools will empower them to make sound financial decisions in future. School children will also pass the knowledge gained to their family and friends”.

To the students, he said, “You must remain focused on your goals and work towards achieving them. Goals have to be SMART- Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound. Stay focused in school and develop as many critical skills as possible. Keep learning and stay curious always”.

At the end of the session, all the students were presented with school bags, mathematical sets, silicon wristwatches and training booklets. In his vote of thanks, Reverend Bako, principal, St John’s College Jos, thanked Union Bank for visiting, saying, “We believe that the lessons learnt during this visit will go a long way in preparing our students for the future