It’s a unique offering at HBC Resort

As peace has long returned to Jos, the Plateau State capital, the city endowed with breathtaking landscape and natural beauties is truly welcoming guests once again.

But while on a visit, there are many hospitality outfits to calm one’s nerves and relax the body in style. One outfit that easily comes to mind for those that are mindful of their health and body is Healthy Body Clinic (HBC) Resort.

Located in a serene and undulating area of Vom, an outskirt of Jos, HBC Resort is a delight to behold. It is simply leisure nestled at the top of nature’s splendour on the Plateau.

Its emphasis on healthy lodging ensures the air is pure while guests are attracted by the natural pull and freshness. On entering the resort, you are sure to experience a total change of scenery and a homily feel.

It has a calmer and serenading effect with its blend of natural and modern appeals. What easily attracts visitors is its natural ambience, which beckons even from its setting.

Besides, the hand-made and eye-popping interior decor, are a reflection of great creative impulse and effervescent colours that anyone would find tempting, calming and relaxing.

The 40-room property where leisure and conference tourism needs are met to the hilt with upscale standard and professional service delivery is a ‘paradise on the plateau’.

The stylish and health-wise SPA provides a haven of relaxation, which is dedicated to the philosophy that inner and outer beauty is a pathway to a better way of life.

The rooms are specially made and created with a touch of creative ferment and they offer state-of-the-arts facilities and services. But resort’s material layout and interior decor simply arouse guests’ sensibilities.

The mini-theater that offers the best of movies guarantees guests’ maximum evening relaxation.

Guests can as well enjoy the beauty of the moon as it glides at its Moonlight Garden through the sky, view the marriage of the clouds and the mountains, smell the delicate scent of the roses and listen to the songs of beautiful birds, as you watch the dance of the butterflies.

For guests that want more than exploring the therapeutic nature of the pool, the artificial lake is also created for them to enjoy water-related leisure activities such as fishing and boating.

But the fun can be crazier at the Garden Grill, a natural cocoon where one can enjoy the outdoor.

A walk through the orchard in the cool evening or an early morning juggling in the orchard will definitely remove the excess weight. The magic of the orchard is recommended for guests that want to relax their nerves and feel nature at its best. It is not the biblical Garden of Eden because guests can pick at some of the fruits.

You cannot visit HBC Resort without a peep into its herbal garden. This is another natural spot to explore. The uniqueness of the herbal garden is that it source of most of the herbs used as spices for the resort’s cuisine.

These are among the facilities that make the resort a truly innovative and unique concept in luxury hospitality that welcomes the world to the paradise on the plateau.

Rather than going against the gains of development by affiliating Nigerian product with international brands or to manage indigenous brands, the visioners of the hospitality outfit with a difference, think it is time to develop and sustain home-groomed products and brand with indigenous expertise to manage them.

That is why in the resort’s environment every moment counts and seems to last forever.

As you get to the resort, relax because your dream has just begun.

A glance towards the beautiful garden, through an open window from a guestroom ushers in tranquility and peace of mind that money cannot buy. Of course, it will simply remind you that you are just getting away from your worries for good.

The resort is truly one of the preferred choices for business travellers, leisure seekers, corporate incentives, trade exhibitors and the families. At HBC Resort, there is a perfect balance between business and pleasure. Time outside the hall may be spent exploring the beautiful garden or fishing the local way, for your grill.

Obinna Emelike