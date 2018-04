The market capitalisation of equities listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the first quarter of 2018 at N14.99 trillion, representing 10.17 percent increase over N13.61 trillion which was its value on the last trading day of 2017, which implies that the listed stock gained N1.38 trillion in the first quarter of this year….



