University workers threaten to resume strike over non-payment of N8bn allowances

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

Non-Teaching staff of Federal Universities have threatened to resume the suspended industrial action if the Federal Government reneges on its promise to pay N8 billion Earned Allowances within five weeks.

Samson Ugwoke, President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) issued the threat notice in an update on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) with government’s negotiation team in Abuja.

The government had last week agreed to source about N8 billion to settle part of the Earned Allowances of the non teaching staff and some of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) who did not benefit from the N23 billion it released earlier.

Ugokwe, who argued that the three-month strike was avoidable, said the unions were forced to resort to strike following government’s consistent failure to honour its agreement with them and the diversion of money meant for the entire university system to one union.

He said members of the three unions were unhappy that the unions had to sign another memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government when previous ones were never honoured and explained that JAC resolved to suspend the strike with effect from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.b

“We believe that government through its representatives would be honourable this time around and based on extensive consultations with our various organs, we hereby announced the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by the Joint Action Committee of NAAT, NASU and SSANU with effect from today, Wednesday 14th March, 2018.

“We however wish to state that the strike is only suspended and we shall not hesitate to resume the strike if government reneges on the agreements reached or delays in any aspect.”