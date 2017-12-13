The Unofficial Christmas Party: Enlists Star-Power of Tiwa Savage, Bovi, DJ Obi, DJ Big N, and DJ Cuppy for its 2017 Edition

The Unofficial Christmas Party (TUXP) is Africa’s most exciting shared end-of-year party. Now in its fourth edition, TUXP has proven itself to be an important date in the calendar of professionals, business leaders, and high net-worth individuals in Lagos. This high-end production event offers fine dining, networking, awards, games and a star-packed after-party to ensure that professionals can close the year out in style. TUXP is a unique opportunity for Businesses to attain an incredible experience without the stress and at a fraction of the cost. Previously, TUXP has brought together some of Nigeria’s biggest brands and this year they are more ambitious than ever.

Tiwa Savage, hitmaking songstress, will headline the Party alongside a star-studded DJ lineup including DJ Obi, DJ Big N, and DJ Cuppy. The 2017 edition will take place at The Landmark Centre on Friday the 15th of December 2017 and will be hosted by award-winning comedian, and master entertainer, Bovi.

Coming off the success of last year’s Owambé-themed Christmas Party, this Year TUXP is excited to bring together leading business teams for another edition, boldly themed, #PartyinWhite. White symbolizes a year of transforming challenges into possibilities and a year of celebrating creativity and the resilience of professionals and business leaders.

In preparation for The Unofficial Christmas Party, the organizers launched The #CelebrateWhatYouDo campaign, where they asked Lagosians to visit Cafe Neo stores, write down their passions and professions on specially-designed coffee sleeves, and share post on Instagram. The successful campaign saw participation from the likes of award-winning designer Mai Atafo, media mogul Mo Abudu, and TV presenter Bolanle Olukanni; exemplifying the diversity of passions in the city. You can follow the excitement with the hashtag #CelebrateWhatYouDo on Instagram.

This year, TUXP will offer unrivaled Networking opportunities, unique team bonding activities like the popular Lip Syncing competition, as well as endless opportunities to celebrate clients and colleagues including employee awards and an after-party packed with entertainment.

The 2017 edition of The Unofficial Christmas Party is PROUDLY SPONSORED by: (1) DSTV, Africa’s leading network (2) Africa Magic, a channel suite focused on African programming (2) Diageo, home of premium brands like Johnnie Walker and Ciroc (3) EbonyLife TV, Africa’s first Global Black Entertainment & Lifestyle network. Other partners of TUXP include Bailey’s, Cobranet, Landmark Centre, and Light Design Studio. Business Day is a proud media partner of The Unofficial Christmas Party. The organizers expressed gratefulness for the commitment and leadership of their outstanding sponsors and partners, without whom the vision of The Unofficial Christmas Party could not have been realized.

Funmi Victor-Okigbo, Founder, The Unofficial Christmas Party

We know that it can be difficult for businesses and teams to pull off an end-of-year party with the kind of high-end production quality they often desire, so four years ago we came up with this idea of a shared event. We employ the design-led approach of No Surprises Events to bring together companies from diverse industries. Every year there are so many relationships that start and grow from shared memories at TUXP. Seeing hard-working teams have a great time at TUXP is one of the highlights of my year. I am excited about TUXP this year to return with the Party in White theme, celebrating new beginnings and fresh ideas ahead of what promises to be an incredible new year.

Guests can attend The Unofficial Christmas Party by buying a table or a ticket. You can follow the event and be part of the social media conversation at @theuxparty and #TUXP. Visit www.theunofficialchristmasparty.com for more information and other ticket options.