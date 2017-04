…as Nigeria slides down in global ranking. Despite her boundless tourism potential, Nigeria has once again slipped in the global tourism ranking, leaving smaller sub-Saharan African countries to take the shine. According to the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, released by the World Economic Forum this April, Nigeria ranks 129 out of 136 economies…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.