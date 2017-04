The floating of Nigeria’s $20billion Sovereign Green Bond suffered a major set back on Wednesday, as the N7.298trillion 2017 budget has stalled the process. This is due to Senate’s accusation of the Nigeria Police of truncating the budget passage by allegedly stealing documents relating to the appropriation bill. Recall that the Presidency had linked the…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.