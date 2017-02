President Muhammad Buhari will not be resuming on the 6th as earlier announced before his departure, Aso Rock officials confirmed on Sunday. A statement by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina, said President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly on Sunday to extend his vacation. Recall that the leadership of the National Assembly last week visited Acting President Yemi Osinbajo…



