Updated: FG monetises N.28bn vehicle allowance for Obasanjo, Shagari, Jonathan, others

Financial report submitted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) showed that the sum of N40 million has been monetized out of total sum of N210 million proposed for procurement of vehicles for seven former President and Heads of State in 2017.

In addition to the N170 million balance for the procurement of vehicles is expected to be released before the expiration of 2017 capital component which was extended to March 2018, while additional sum of N96 million was proposed for procurement of vehicles in the 2018 budget estimates.

The beneficiaries are: President Shehu Shagari; President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Goodluck Jonathan, General Yakubu Gowon, General Ibrahim Babangida and Abubakar Abdulsalam.

Similarly, from the total sum of N210 million proposed for procurement of vehicles for former Vice Presidents (Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, and others), the sum of N120.090 million has been released in 2017, while additional sum of N90 million was proposed in 2018 budget estimate before the National Assembly.

The proposed procurements were part of the N2.492 biliin and N2.492 billion capital expenditure for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The information was contained in the report submitted by Boss Mustapha, SGF during the 2017/2018 budget defence held at the instance of the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs.

While reacting to the presentation, the lawmakers queried the proposed N18.360 million for purchase of 27 laptop computer (Mac Book) in 2018; N,995,190,118 for purchase of security equipment; N64 million for purchase of monitoring trucks; N316 million for purchase of motor vehicles; N124 million for 4Nos of 18 seated buses and 2Nos of 30 seater buses.

The sum of N130 million was also proposed for procurement of 2Nos of Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps; the sum of N65.551 million for Ambulance & Clinic equipment while the sum of N170 million was proposed for Independence/Democracy Day celebrations.

While responding, Mustapha explained that the Mac Book was for Council Chamber considering the volume of work before them.

Other proposed expenditure for 2018 include: N1.734 billion for political officers and standing committee; N760.277 million honorarium and sitting allowance; N133.421 million for welfare packages; N88.65 million for purchase of office furniture and fittings; N18.36 million for purchase of computers and N456.64 million for computer software acquisition while N106.834 is for cleaning & fumigation services for the SGF headquarters.

The sum of N116.64 million for support/maintenance of e-Council document management; N60 million for upgrade and turn around maintenance of Council Chambers Conference system; N30 million radio frequency identification device system (RFIC); N35 million for expansion of local area network/OSGF website upgrade and N40 million for socio-economic impact studies challenges/solutions.

However, the 2017 budget document showed that out of the total sum of N55 million proposed for upgrading and turn around maintenance of Council Chambers System, the sum of N54,400,500 has been released leaving the balance of N599,500 only (98.91%).

From the sum of N35 million proposed for 1 Xerox D125 Heavy Duty Photocopy Machine to enhance timely production of Council memoranda, the sum of N34,938,750 was released (99.83%) leaving a balance of N61,250 only.

Likewise, out of the total sum of N20.800 million proposed for the 52No of Mac Book procured in 2017, the sum of N20.790 million (99.52%) has been released while from the total sum of N170 million proposed for Independence/Democracy Day celebration, the sum of N138 million was released.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja