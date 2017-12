The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has incurred about N9.4billion in subsidy since Tuesday last week going by its own admission that it has ramped up petrol import by 52million litres daily to tackle an embarrassing fuel scarcity that marred the holidays. According to the NNPC, 52million litres of daily petrol importation translates to 364million…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.