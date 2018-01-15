USADF, All On opens 2018 offgrid $100,000 energy challenge

The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On have officially opened the application period for the 2018 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge, which will provide $100,000 per enterprise for successful applications, following the announcement last month of a $3 million public-private partnership between the two organizations.

USADF, an independent U.S. Government agency established by Congress to support and invest in African owned and led enterprises and All On, an impact investing company set up as an independent institution to stimulate the development of collaborative partnerships for innovative solutions that facilitate increased access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy sources in Nigeria said the challenge is aimed at identifying innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” underserved areas in Nigeria

“Nigeria needs innovative, clean energy solutions to accelerate its economic growth. Over the next three years, both parties will jointly provide funding to Nigerian small and medium enterprises that improve energy access through off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies,” said the companies.

USADF and All On will consider proposals from 100% African-owned and 100% African-managed enterprises who may be developers of their own technology and/or acquiring and implementing technologies developed elsewhere.

To benefit, applicants need to be legally registered in Nigeria, demonstrate the capacity to track and manage project resources and operate in good standing with the local governments in their areas of operation.

USADF is one of 12 agencies that supports Power Africa, a U.S. Government-led partnership that seeks to increase electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa by adding more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections.

“The rigorous and competitive application process seeks companies that can deliver energy solutions to underserved communities through a business model that demonstrates financial sustainability. Successful applicants will receive up to $100,000 in the form of 50% returnable capital from All On and 50% grant seed funding and technical assistance from USADF, said the organisers.