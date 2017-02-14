Utomi to offer insights on economy as Fine & Country gathers real estate leaders

Developers, investors, high net-worth individuals, private wealth managers, asset management top executives and real estate investors’ trust who will be gathering at a breakfast session in Lagos next week have been promised of exciting and fulfilling moment as Pat Utomi, an economist and thought leader, will be offering insights on the economy and how it impacts the real estate sector.

The breakfast session being convened by Fine and Country West Africa with the theme ‘Economic and Real Estate Outlook 2017’, will also be featuring Udo Okonjo, Fine and Country’s CEO, as host speaker, offering an operator’s perspective on strategic real estate opportunities in 2017.

Other industry leaders, high net-worth individuals, investors, developers and industry experts expected at the event slated for February 22 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, will be discussing the economy with a view to providing a road-map for optimising strategic real estate opportunities in 2017.

Fine and Country in a statement obtained by BusinessDay at the weekend informed that discussions would centre primarily on review and overview of the economy from 2016 to date; pricing review and projections, and strategic investment opportunities in challenging times.

According to the statement, Fine and Country’s presentation would focus on the real estate overview for the year, a diagnosis of market opportunities, strategic profiling of purchasers, pricing point metrics, market-driven product types, emerging choice locations, financing strategy for developers and preferred payment plans.

Okonjo explained that sessions like this have become necessary because every year brings its share of events and its peculiar challenges which might take the unprepared by surprise, recalling that experts predicted Nigeria’s 2016 recession and its impact on the succeeding year, and the past year was, arguably, Nigeria’s most challenging in recent times.

“It, therefore, behoves the financially savvy to deliberately prepare for economic trends that will largely impact vari-

ous sectors in general and, the real estate sector in particular.

The real estate sector is of paramount significance as it is, perhaps, the safest store of wealth”, she noted.

Continuing, she explained, “in light of this, Fine and Country West Africa, a global real estate brand, specialising in providing premium real estate service through exceptional marketing and professionalism in the upper quartile of the market, is holding its Annual Real Estate Leadership Network breakfast Gold session”.

Fine and Country West Africa started operations in Nigeria in 2008, and has since become the pace-setting leader in the premium real estate market, with a plethora of awards to its credit. The organisation has partnered with banks like Zenith, Access, First Bank and Diamond, to deliver on man-

dates.

With a vision to be a world- class real estate firm and a market leader in each of the international destinations in which it operates, by providing unsurpassed quality service, innovative products and unique investment opportunities, Fine and Country West

Africa offers a unique blend of intelligent and creative marketing to market properties on a local, regional, national and international level.