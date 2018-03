Viathan Funding plc has tapped the Nigerian debt capital markets (DCM) for funding targeted. This follows the listing of the Viathan Funding plc ‘Series-1 N10 billion 16 percent 10-year’ Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Bond (the Power Bond) under its N50 billion Bond Issuance Programme on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. This development inspires confidence in the…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.