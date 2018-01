Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has been hit by rising interest expense that ate deep into operating profit tipping the producer of foams in a loss position. For the year ended 30 September 2017, the company posted a loss of N127.65 million as against a loss N32.03 million recorded the previous year. While sales spiked by 30.56…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.