WAEC releases WASSCE first series examination results for private candidates

The West Africa Examination Council on Tuesday released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2018 – first series with the results of 1,021 (One Thousand and Twenty One) candidates, representing 9.03% of the total candidature for the examination being withheld for further investigation in connection with various cases of examination malpractice.

Olutise Adenipekun, Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC at a press briefing at the council’s office in Yaba, Lagos said that out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, a total of 1,937 (One Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty Seven) candidates, representing 17.13%, obtained minimum of credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates in 2017 was 26.01%.

Adenipekun while giving a detailed statistics of the result disclosed that a total of a total of 11,721 (Eleven Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty One) candidates registered for the examination, out of which 11,307 (Eleven Thousand Three Hundred and Seven) candidates sat the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 6,370 (Six Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy) were male and 4,937 (Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty Seven) were female, representing 56.34% and 43.66% respectively.

He observed that 3,263 (Three Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Three) candidates, representing 28.86% obtained credits and above in five (5) subjects; while 2,010 (Two Thousand and Ten) candidates, representing 17.78% obtained credits and above in six (6) subjects.

According to him, “6,375 (Six Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Five) candidates, representing 56.38% obtained credits and above in three (3) subjects; 4,762 (Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty Two) candidates, representing 42.12% obtained credits and above in four (4) subjects”

The HNO further opined it is expected that the additional diet of the WASSCE for Private Candidates will reduce pressures on the conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates; address the do-or-die attitude of some candidates and thereby reduce their tendency for involvement in examination malpractice.

“The additional diet of the WASSCE for Private Candidates is part of WAEC’s contributions to the efforts of the Governments at all levels to bring about expansion in educational opportunities in the West African sub-region,” he said.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the immense contributions of Chief Examiners, Team Leaders, Assistant Examiners and Checkers who participated in the Coordination of Examiners and Marking of Scripts of the examination.

He enjoined candidates who sat the examination to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website within the next few hours.

KELECHI EWUZIE