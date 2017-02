Wakanow, Africa’s fast-rising tourism giant and Nigeria’s No.1 online travel company, has announced plans to formally launch commercial operations in the United Kingdom as part of her efforts for global expansion and in a bid to consolidate their foray into Europe. The announcement is coming barely months after it launched DestinationsAfrica(R), a global booking platform…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.