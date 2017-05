Onyeka Adibeli is co-founder and Head of Implementation at Oradian, a Fintech company that offers software-as-a-service (Saas) to microfinance institutions. In this interview with Frank Uzuegbunam, he discusses cloud banking software for microfinance institution amongst other issues. Excerpts: Oradian works with 30 microfinance institutions in Africa, out of which 22 are in Nigeria. How did…