Cocoon Homes, incorporated in 2013, as a Joint Venture with Silk Invest UK Ltd, is an innovative real estate developer providing desirable homes in prime locations across Nigeria. Recently, Cocoon Homes partnered with Sustainable Cycling Foundation, organizers of the Lagos City Criterium to promote healthy living through cycling. FAROUK IMAM, managing director, Cocoon Homes, in…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.