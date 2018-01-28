We want to take power back from those who have misused it – Agbakoba

Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has said that the newly registered Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM) regarded as the Third Force, was ready to accept the challenge thrown up by the letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, for a coalition of national movement that can take the country back from plunderers.

Obasanjo had said that Nigeria needed the intervention of a 3rd Force to rescue it from total collapse.

Speaking on an interview session with Arise Television, Agbakoba commended Obasanjo for his timely intervention, noting that Nigeria has dangerously drifted, and needing urgent rescue.

Agbakoba said: “Some people say in his own time he (Obasanjo) wanted a third term. I don’t think that is important. What is important is to look at what he said; are they the true position of things in the country; is the system working? Without calling names, how many of our ministers, for instance, are qualified to be ministers?

“Nigerians are very angry; they are angry. Are you not angry? Myself I am very angry. I am sure that if you get all Nigerians and ask them if they are angry, they would tell you that what I am saying is very correct. Look at the killings in Benue State, not a word from government; no petrol; unemployment; bad roads everywhere. Government is not being pro-active, that’s why Obasanjo said they have failed. The country has failed. It needs to be rescued. It is sad that in every sphere of activity; in any sector, government has no clue. It has failed. So, if we do not do anything about it, very likely either the PDP or APC will still take power in 2019 and it becomes a recurring decimal, and we don’t want that. We have to confront it. We must do something about it than to stay and be grumbling.”

Agbakoba, who, in league with some other Nigerians, on 29th of November 2017 registered NIM, a political pressure group, said: “We are going to campaign for the conscience of Nigerians; that is the power we have and that is the power that has not been utilised.”

The Maritime lawyer, who said he was not ready to contest the presidency himself, said he was however, all out to ensure that power was wrested from those who had misused it.

Speaking with BDSUNDAY shortly after registering the association last year, Agbakoba explained that “NIM is a movement to uplift Nigerians. It is not a political party/organisation. It is a network of people committed to make a difference in our country.

“Our objective is to mobilise Nigerians to hold government accountable at all levels. We want to grow by inspiring and supporting people to start small groups across the country.

“We want a functioning democracy where political office holders are accountable to the people, public institutions are strong and there is the rule of law.”

Lamenting the rot in the system at a press conference he addressed in December, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said: “You can see, it is obvious that the APC and PDP, the two major political parties in the country, have no ideologies, that’s why we have found ourselves in this sorry state we are. You can see a country producing crude oil but cannot refine it for local use; therefore, you see queues returning again at the filling stations. Yet, Mr. Baru came back from London where he went to claim an award. I wonder what entitles him to an award; his country has no petrol. He rushed back to announce that he would fix it. But this is the same Baru announcing N1.6billion for the turnaround maintenance of the four dead refineries that ought to have been sold a long time ago. So, we said to ourselves, when will this nonsense stop? Everybody is in his house grumbling, and lamenting, no job, no money, no health care, no nothing. We said to ourselves, what is needed is a coherent political movement.”

Recall that sometime last year, Agbakoba had written to Obasanjo on the need for generational shift in the leadership of the country. In response, the former president had advised him to kick-start the process. That interaction may have given rise to NIM.

However, speaking with BDSUNDAY, Agbakoba said he told the former president that it would be very difficult in Nigeria of today for a generational shift in leadership as the youths do not have the war chest needed for political battle, particularly the presidential contest.

“Those of you who are Christians could remember the Bible account when the Red Sea parted for the children of Israel to walk through and it closed back and swallowed the enemies pursuing them. There’s no way the Israelis would have crossed because of the major obstacle and Pharaoh chasing them. 1998 was the year the Red Sea parted for Nigeria; and all these political obstacles and political charlatans were not there, it was opened for good people to cross it, by 2003 it closed. Now, when I met Obasanjo, I said to him ‘thanks for the reply, but you know that to take part in politics today requires all kinds of resources. And there’s no way the Red Sea will part or there’s no way you‘ll expect me to succeed unless you play the role of the parting the Red Sea’. So, that’s the point where the discussion is at the moment. Let me be honest with you, there’s no way a young man can become Nigeria’s president, if the obstacles on ground do not shift. Obasanjo has the capacity, in collaboration with his political generation, because at their age now, what they want to see is bequeathing a legacy of a strong Nigeria. So, if we see him playing the role of parting the Red Sea, people like us will cross it. Obasanjo cannot do that alone; love him or hate him; Obasanjo is a major national force and has the capacity to do a lot of things. So, I will hope that the discussion will now advance to the next level.”