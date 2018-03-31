Wanton Killings: Pray for divine intervention, Ekweremadu urges Nigerians at Easter

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to pray harder for divine intervention in all areas of the nation’s life, especially the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians.

Ekweremadu, who stated this in his Easter message to Christian faithful on Saturday, assured that no matter how troubling the future currently appeared, the resurrection power of the risen Christ could turn around the fortunes of the country.

He said: “On the occasion of this Easter celebration, I call for deeper reflections over the affairs of the nation. Let us pray as patriots. Importantly, let us invoke the resurrection powers of the risen Christ to intervene in the affairs of this nation.

“Let us pray for an end to the wanton killings and destructions, general insecurity, economic hardship, and hunger in the land. Let us pray God to imbue our leaders, across all political divides, with the milk of human kindness and deep insights to lead the nation on the social, economic, and political revival and national unity. Let us also pray that God should touch the hearts of our leaders to apply the breaks and end the gale of divisiveness, political intolerance, barefaced oppression, and exclusion that currently pervade the land”.

He wished Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, assuring that God would never abandon Nigeria as only His will would ultimately prevail in the affairs of the nation.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja