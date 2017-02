Wapic Insurance Plc., the leading insurance company, received recognition and several awards for its transformative digital strategy at the recently announced Web-jurist awards powered by Phillips Consulting; an initiative that has contributed to improving the effectiveness of the digital road map of Corporates. The announcement was made at the annual Web-Jurist awards held in Lagos…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.