War Against Corruption: EFCC organises nationwide walk

The EFCC, on Tuesday, staged a nationwide walk to sensitise Nigerians about the ills of corruption.

The walk was done in all states of the federation except Borno, due to security issues.

In Lagos, the walk was held in conjunction with civil society groups and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The Walk Against Corruption in Lagos started at about 9.40 a.m., through some business districts on the Lagos Island, including Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Obalende, Broad Street, Tafawa Balewa Square and ended at EFCC office.

Mohammed Rabo, the EFCC Deputy Operation Officer, Lagos Office, said the essence of the walk was to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption, and the need for all to join hands with the commission to fight the scourge.

Rabo said that corruption fight was meant for all well meaning Nigerians to be part of, stressing that even though corruption was fighting back, the commission was gradually winning the battle.

He said “it is our hope that the sensitisation walk will serve as another platform to drive home Federal Government’s message that corruption is evil and must be terminated in Nigeria.

“It is a fight by all. We shall continue the fight, we will not be tired. We commend the civil society groups and the media for joining in the fight.”

Dr Jeo Odumakin, the President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, said such exercise was needed and asked for more of such to end corruption in the country.

Odumakin called on the media, legislators, the judiciary and other groups to rise to the challenge and bring to an end every corruption tendencies.

She commended the EFCC for the success recorded so far and urged the management to continue with the fight, saying majority of Nigerians were behind it.