With four days to 2018, WhatsApp’s 2017 farewell note is not good news for some smartphone users as WhatsApp will stop working on devices running BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older from December 31, 2017. Although the end of support does not mean the Facebook-owned app will cease to function on these…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.