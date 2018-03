Austin Okere is the founder of Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Plc, which is the largest computer security firm in the Nigerian Stock Exchange. An Entrepreneur in Residence at Columbia Business School, New York, Okere created Ausso Leadership Academy few months ago to mentor entrepreneurs to institutionalise and scale their businesses geometrically. He tells ODINAKA ANUDU…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.