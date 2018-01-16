Will the electorate prompt leadership change in 2019?

Historically, one of the challenges of leadership in Nigeria is total disregard for free and fair elections, coupled with inability to meet up with social responsibility, and disrespect for the rule of law. Election no doubt, constitutes a fundamental aspect of the democratic process. As with most countries of the world, Nigeria has subscribed to democracy and its principles. Regrettably, experiences with elections in Nigeria for several years have sadly not presented any demonstrable adherence to democratic principles. Time has come for our leaders to embrace transparency in the next general elections if they don’t want the country to be a laughing stock and also, an object of ridicule within the global community.

Governments – local, state, and federal, have performed below acceptable standard within the country. The situation is so bad especially with regards to infrastructure that a time traveller who visited the country thirty years ago would wonder if the government ever had a social responsibility over its population of about 180 million people.

Even the 1999 Constitution with its numerous imperfections which require thorough panel beating or a complete change provides for a relationship between the government and the citizens. The purpose of government is to provide legitimate authority over the citizens while pursuing their interests vigorously. In return, citizens are expected to obey their country’s laws and work with government to pursue economic, security and cultural goals.

The problem with most Nigerians who present themselves for election into political leadership positions is that they are greedy and perhaps, clueless as to what needs to be done in order to move the nation forward. When elected and appointed into government offices, some become arrogant and corrupt. As a result, most of their followers are dishonest and unreliable to the extent that they cannot be entrusted with public funds. Due to corruption, Nigeria has to contend with the same development challenges for several years, coming out of some and returning into others. Thus, the nation goes round and round in the same circle. The opportunity has presented itself again to the electorate to animate the society in a direction suitable for development in the coming years.

The country’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recently released a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections. As the time ticks away, the citizens must prepare to elect politicians into various offices of government. After about twenty years of democratic practice, this writer has observed that most Nigerians are dissatisfied with governance. The people are generally becoming poorer while the society is in greater decay with social and physical infrastructure in a state of disrepair.

The struggle for power has always been very intense and fascinating that it dwarfs everything else, including the pursuit of development. Very soon in the year we will observe that the struggle to retain political offices will be of priority to politicians while the nation’s economy will take the backseat. The nation’s funds will be misapplied for individual benefits and political party campaigns. One may therefore argue that most of our so-called leaders are in a state of siege, and as such, their first concern is that of survival and affirmation of their supremacy. These negatives contribute significantly to the underdevelopment of Nigeria.

The inconsistency here is that appointments into positions of authority including those that require specialized knowledge and skills, are often based on political criteria, particularly by regarding these appointments as survival strategy. Each time such an appointment is made, the conflict between survival on one hand, productivity and development on the other, is created. The damage to productivity and development arises not only from the performance criteria and likely incompetence of the persons appointed, but also from the general dejection of the technically competent people serving under them who are frustrated by their subordination to those who are powerful but inept, and whose concerns are quite different from theirs. Here lies the bane of most of our institutions where ignorant and incompetent people are used wastefully at the top while competent people under them are frustrated.

What is responsible for this state of affairs? There are several answers to this question: weak political parties and absence of true democrats fuelled by “godfatherism,” nepotism, and lust for material wealth, which give rise to poverty of the people in the society. All of these negatives make the people very easy prey for incumbents while poor and bad electoral processes, particularly, the lack of autonomy of the INEC is responsible for the emergence of weak leaders. Corruption is another malady plaguing the polity as displayed arrogantly by the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary by their wanton disregard for the rule of law.

Many problems in the society are due mainly to the failure of the criminal justice system as exemplified by the deep corruption in the society. Having in place a system of rule of law would go a long way in helping the country to overcome the ills of political manipulation and the impunity of political leaders. Accordingly, the citizenry and organized civil society should be awake to the challenges of building the required capacity to navigate and engage the political process as soon as it starts.

Where do we go from here and what should be done? The situation Nigeria finds itself calls for creative intervention from the electorate and indeed, the civil society. So, the elites who constitute the bulk of well-informed electorate should not sit at home and watch television while those who have been induced by politicians with rice, bread and sardines are in the sun struggling to cast their votes.

A well-informed electorate will help prompt the country in the direction necessary for change. All registered voters should have their cards handy to vote for candidates of their choice who understand what it takes for Nigeria to be a developed country. Those Nigerians who are eligible to vote but not registered should ensure they are duly registered with their voter’s card obtained from INEC. Lastly, INEC should be prepared to conduct a credible election devoid of manipulations. Election in a democracy is about one man, one vote.

MA Johnson