Will you let a stranger sleep in your bed?

The sharing economy is in full swing and it is fascinating to watch how its innovations have been embraced in different parts of the world. People more and more have become accustomed to riding in a complete stranger’s car connected only by an app called Uber.

With a site such as AirBnB, one cannot help but wonder to what extent our cultural and social inhibitions can go before red-flagging this generation’s innovations. AirBnB goes beyond providing accommodation solutions, seeking to create experiences for its registered users in cities and places that may not be familiar. Home exchanges in some parts of the world are commonplace providing comfortable accommodations at a fraction of hotel costs.

A luxury penthouse Airbnb rental in Oniru, Lagos

Currently, there are more than 300 rentals in Nigeria that can be accessed through AirBnB. Roli and Segun’s place has one of the region’s highest ratings. For $35 per night, visitors enjoy the comforts of a furnished vacation home in a well secured and serene environment. As superhosts, guests who have stayed have described the couple as great and kind hosts who go over and beyond. Reviews are key and help future guests know what to expect. For example, Ebi’s modern apartment in Victoria Island has been described as more like home than a rental.Will there be high-speed internet? Or is the accommodation located in an axis close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment centers? Guests also get reviewed, so the relationship and care given to a shared space or full rental is based on mutual understanding.

Darwin’s Place in Kaduna, Nigeria goes for as low as $10 per night

Lagos has a larger share of rentals than any other part of Nigeria. In cities such as Abuja, Calabar, and Port-Harcourt, a few rentals can be spotted on the map. The Villa at Anyigba in Kogi State and Darwin’s place in Kaduna show some AirBnB presence in central and Northern Nigeria. The price range in these areas a lot lower and hosts typically leave directions and advice for getting around the city.

It is often reported that many homes sit empty in the highbrow areas of Lekki and Ikoyi. Prepping such homes for Airbnb rentals can be a great source of revenue for homeowners. Hotels also benefit from this platform, displaying a percentage of rooms and room nights for rent.

Like any other sharing site, users have to use their discretion. Safety is paramount and even though the AirBnB registration process is pretty rigorous, both renters and those seeking rentals need to exercise due diligence.

When planning vacations and getaways, Airbnb is often a first-stop to get an idea of what is obtainable. True, stranger-danger warnings come to mind each time. Still, one must admit that the sharing economy presents adventurous and innovative ways to travel and see the world. And it wouldn’t hurt trying them out. What about you, will you let a stranger sleep in your bed or would you sleep in theirs?