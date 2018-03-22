We will not abandon Christian Dapchi girl, says Buhari

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that government will not abandon Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school girl still being held by the Boko Haram Militants.

Buhari assured that he is committed to the freedom of the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity, as he was to the girls freedom when all 110 were in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

The President on Thursday in Gusau, Zamfara State, also directed security agencies to improve their strategies of intelligence gathering, surveillance and accuracy in deployment and ensure that criminal activities are brought to an end across the country.

President Buhari assured all security agencies of improved conditions that will facilitate apprehending criminals who steal, maim and kill innocent Nigerians.

Leah Sharibu was said to have been held back by the Boko Haram militants following her refusal to denounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam but the President assured her parents that she will be brought back safely, just like the other girls.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on .Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari is fully conscious of his duty under the constitution to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, ethnic background or geopolitical location and will not shirk in this responsibility.

“The President is equally mindful of the fact that true followers of Islam all over the world respect the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion.

“To this effect, no one or group can impose its religion on another.

“His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others rejoice while their own daughter is still away.

He added that “The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned.”

President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do all he can to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Zamfara state on Thursday, Buhari reiterated his commitment to ending all forms of criminality in the country.

“As far as I am concerned, our security agencies have recorded some successes, but they need to do much more. They are not to oppress anyone, but they have to gather and send intelligence and warnings when something is about to happen,’’ he said.

The President commended the security agencies for eliminating a dreadful criminal, “Buhari general’’, who had for many years initiated killings and destruction of properties.

“Before “Buharin-daji”, who calls himself a general, there was a criminal who killed many people and he was killed; “Buharin–daji’’ has followed him and others like them should also follow,’’ he added.

President Buhari said the threats to lives and properties would be significantly reduced with improved relations among community leaders, citizens and the security agencies.

“I have come here to commiserate with you over loss of lives and properties. We will continue to do our best to improve the security situation. However, those committing atrocities live with you. Some of these people are not reported because you don’t trust the security outfits, instead you report back to the criminals. We should give priority to security’’ he said.