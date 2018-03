Soji Apampa is a co-founder of the Convention of Business Integrity, which represents Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) in Nigeria. In this interview with CHUKA UROKO and AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE, he gives an insight into the reform that MACN is carrying out in Nigerian seaports in partnership with the Federal Government steering committees to reduce the propensity…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.