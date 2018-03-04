I will run a transparent administration, Cross River new APC boss pledges

Newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Etim John, has assured his party faithful that he would run a transparent administration that would put the party in the part of progress and growth with a view to winning the governorship elections and all other election in the state.

Speaking at the party secretariat shortly after taking oath of office, the former Etung Council Chairman said the era of disloyalty to the party was over.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I greet you all; today is another epoch-making day in the history of APC Cross River State. Couple of days ago, precisely, Saturday, 24th February, 2018 all of us were in this APC secretariat Calabar, where I was duly declared in a fiercely contested congress and was announced as the winner of that congress.

“Having scored 56 valid votes against my opponent, Matthew Ojong Achibe, who scored 36 votes and I was announced here as the state chairman of APC Cross River State chapter.

“Today as I said is another epoch-making day having been officially sworn in and having taken the oath of office as the State Chairman of APC Cross River State Chapter. In this address, my beloved, very amiable, very patience, dependable and reliable state executive officers of the party. Let me take this time to appreciate your goodness to me also the fact that you declared me, stood behind me during the hard times of this struggle.”

“It has been a struggle of close to two years today, but we became winners of this tussle and decided that the national party having decided of this congress took hold that the new party chairman should emerge so that all tussles, all forms of problems, all bickering should stop,” he said.

“A lot of you in your numbers decided that I, Godwin Etim John should take the lead and mantle of leadership to head this party to the next level, I so accept the decision I now made. I want to assure us that by the special grace of God this party which has been like limping, which seems to be as if periwinkle kingdom where almost everybody have a crown and there is no respect for one another, no authority.

“By the grace of God, we shall ensure the unity of this party, respect for one another and form a very strong force. The symbol of our party is the broom, of course as you look at this broom if you remove just one of them and squeeze it, it will break. But in attempt to break this bunch you will be injured very badly. It behooves on us that with effect from today, every one of us in this office must put ourselves together as one.”

MIKE ABANG, Calabar