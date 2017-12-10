Winners emerge at GTBank Super Cup 2017

L-R: Yomi Bajela, Director, Administration and Supplies, Ministry of Education, Ogun State; Jide Sipe, Deputy Manager, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, GTBank; Tomi Olanrewaju, Events and External Affairs, GTBank and Jimmy Sogbesan, CEO, Media Vision at the GTBank 2017 Super Cup final held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School, Ojokoro and Isale Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island yesterday emerged champion of champions for the season in the boys and girls’ categories respectively of this year’s Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) Super Cup played at the Agege Stadium.

The matches, which pitched the Lagos State Principals Cup winners against their Ogun State counterparts in both categories, were to decide the overall champions for the GTBank Football Tournaments in 2017.

The stadium was filled by fans of the schools in the finals, Ijaiye Grammar School boys showed why they are worthy champion of the Lagos version when they defeated Ogun State’s champion, Pakoto High School, Ayede-Ifo, 2-1 in a keenly contested game.

Earlier, the Isale Eko girls, who are the champion of the girls category in Lagos, defeated their Ogun State counterpart, Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko, 1-0.

Commenting on the significance of the competition in Nigeria’s educational framework, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, believes “the competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents, whilst fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives.”

To qualify for the Super Cup finals, it will be recalled that Ijaiye School boys defeated Ikotun Senior High School in the final of the GTBank Lagos State Principals Cup while Isale Eko girls beat Government Senior College, Agege.

In the Ogun State version, Pakoto High School boys humbled Ipara Community High School, Ipara, as Iko Gateway girls dethroned Muslim High School.

Anthony Nlebem