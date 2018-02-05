Winter Olympics goes Live on Kwesé TV

Kwesé TV, a digital pay TV company is bringing the Olympic Winter Games, PyeongChang 2018, live to its audiences from 9th – 25th February 2018.

The Winter Olympics will see ninety teams participating in different games including; figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, and bobsled, and Kwesé TV subscribers will be able watch the Nigerian bobsled team – Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere and skeleton athlete, Simi Adeagbo as they make history at PyeongChang 2018.

Kwesé TV signed a multi-year deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games, PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Kwesé TV’s broadcast rights include exclusive free-to-air (FTA) rights for sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) as well as non-exclusive pay-TV rights for the same markets.

Kwesé TV’s broadcast of the games will kick-off with the opening ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on 9 February on Kwesé Free Sports.

Kwesé will give African sports lovers a front row seat to cheer on our phenomenal winter sports athletes a Kwesé exclusive Olympics pop-up channel which be available on channel 306. The channel will provide 24 hour coverage of the games and will be available on the go through Kwesé’s multiple device viewing options.

Kwesé Free Sports will provide live coverage of certain sports, the channel will also broadcast two 60 minutes highlights shows which will help viewers catch up on the day’s scores and memorable moments. The Olympic News and Highlights Shows will air at 8am and 3pm local time, daily.

As the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the Winter Olympics, Kwesé Free Sports audiences will also be able to watch the opening and closing ceremonies of PyeongChang 2018 as well as all competitions featuring African athletes including the Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton team as they make history at PyeongChang 2018. Kwesé Free Sports can be accessed by tuning to UHF 32 on analogue TV in Lagos or channel 285 on Kwesé TV whether or not you have an active subscription.

Anthony Nlebem