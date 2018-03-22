Withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs to take effect April 20, says IGP

Seventy-two hours after an order for the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to Very Important Personalities (VIPs), the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has reversed himself saying the order will now take effect from April 20.

Idris in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said

this will enable the Force carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.

It will be recalled that Idris had, during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, on Monday, conveyed the directive to withdraw policemen attached to VIPs, political and public office holders, corporate organisations/individuals, as well as multi-national companies.

” In View of the current security challenges in the country. it has become expedient for the Nigeria Police Force to streamline the deployment of its personnel attached to Political and Publlc office holders, aimed at enhancing effective and efficient Policing of the country.

“Accordingly, a directive for withdrawal of all Police Officars deployed to VIPs, Political and Public office holders, with immediate effect, is hereby given.

“This directive includes business entrepreneurs, multi-national companies, as well as corporate individuals”, Idris had directed .

The message reads in full:”The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni after his meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) on the 20th March, 2018 has graciously shifted the enforcement/implementation of the withdrawal of Police Officers attached to Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals throughout the country as earlier directed.

“The withdrawal will now take effect from the 20th of April, 2018, this is to enable the Force carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.

” Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations of the Force has been mandated by the Inspector General of Police to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the States and Zonal Commands across the country to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending the new date of 20th of April, 2018.

” The Task Force Teams set up by the IGP at the Force Headquarters, the Force X – Squad and others set up by the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioner of Police at the Zonal and State Commands have equally been directed by the Inspector-General of Police to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect pending the new date.

” For avoidance of doubt, members of the Public, Political and Public Office Holders, VIPs, Public and Private Companies and other categories of enterprises and business outfits and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the Police Officers currently with them on deployment. They may be provided after the expiration of the period, if found worthy from the Special Protection Unit of the Force but should apply for re-validation through the Commissioner of Police of the State they are domiciled before the expiration of the new date of 20th April, 2018.

” The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of Lives and Property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.”

Stella Enenche, Abuja