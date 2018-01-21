Without football I don’t know if I can survive- Francisca Ordega

Since making her loan move from Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States to Atlético Madrid Femenino on 20 October 2017, Francisca Ordega, Super Falcons star, has been making headlines for the good as a result of her brilliant performance in the Primera Division. In an exclusive interview released to Anthony Nlebem, BDSunday’s Sports Editor, the 24-year old Benue State-born footballer who started her career in Nigeria with Bayelsa Queens before joining Rivers Angels spoke of her passion for round leather game and her move to Spain. Excerpts:

How did you come to love football?

I was lucky to be among the people that they picked to go and be the ball girl for the national U-19 team hosted by the Governor in my state. When I got there, I saw them wearing our national colours: Green, White, and Green, and I saw them running around like men, doing what men do. When I saw that, I thought to myself “oh I think I like this!” because a lot of people were there watching them and clapping and cheering them on. I also thought “wow it feels amazing you know, a woman doing the same thing, having my surname on the back of a shirt” I was really moved by the way people were almost worshipping them, and the way the whole thing was going. They feed them, they take good care of them, and everything was really just amazing. As a result of this, I got interested in football, and started working hard to become a professional footballer.

Were your parents supportive of your dreams to be a professional footballer?

My mother was very much against me playing football because she doesn’t like sports, but my father was always there for me, and sometimes he would be the one to buy me football boots, and my mum did not like that. She wanted me to go to school instead.

How do you feel deep down about football?

I eat football, I dream football, I sleep football, and I do everything with football! Without football I don’t know whether I can survive, so for now, I really love football. It is my life.

When did your dreams of playing professional football for the first time start coming to pass?

In 2012, I got to play in the women’s U-20 championship in Japan, and that is where my dreams started coming to pass. I was actually injured, I had an ankle injury, but I managed to soldier on and finish the tournament.

When did you sign you first contract?

It was at this tournament I met an agent who asked me if I wanted to go to Russia to play football, and I said sure, fine, okay I’m in. When I got to Russia, everything was not so great initially. My injury, the cold, missing my family and friend because I was still young. The language too was hard to understand, I couldn’t do it, and so I ran back to Nigeria fast.

You now play for a very big club, Atlético de Madrid. Tell us about this.

In 2017, I was approached and signed by Atlético de Madrid Femenino, and it was a no brainer. For me, it is an honour, I am very happy to be here, Atlético de Madrid is a great club, internationally recognized, and I really cannot wait to start.

How would you define yourself as a footballer?

Francisca Ordega is a strong player physically, very athletic and very fast. I will do all I can to make the fans feel proud of me.