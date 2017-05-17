Witness’s health stalls Badeh’s trial over alleged N3.97bn fraud

The ongoing trial of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, was on Wednesday stalled due to the ill health of the prosecution’s witness.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the next witness the prosecution intended to call was sick.

Jacobs prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the witness recover; the defence did not oppose the application.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until June 19 to June 22 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badeh is standing trial over alleged abuse of office by diverting N3.97billion meant for arms purchase.