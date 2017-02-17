The Women; another thriller from Blessing Egbe

Blessing Egbe, No l lywood p r o d u c e r, who has just released the trailer for her new movie, ‘The Women’ has revealed some daring details about the upcoming movie.

The ace film producer’s action was necessitated by the need to answer some knotty questions, which some people are beginning to ask about her new movie. However, the recently released trailer of the award-winning producer

has been greeted with many compliments, especially as a bold effort besides reviews.

The great reviews are not surprising considering Blessing Egbe’s successes with her past works such as Lekki Wives, Two Brides and A Baby, Iquo’s Journal and others. The quality of the movie as seen in the trailer has created the well-deserved anticipation from movie lovers all around the country and beyond.

‘The Women’ tells the story of a group of ‘malicious’ women facing challenges that each of them must confront. Speaking concerning the latest movie, “The Women is not just another movie. It is full of drama, suspense and intense thrill that keep you glued to your seat till the movie is over. If I cansay so myself, this movie is worth watching”. Considering the movie title, there have been questions as to whether the movie is for everyone, the producer also gave an explanation: “The movie is actually not for everyone. It is not for anyone below 18 years of age; it is also not for anyone who finds explicit content offensive because there are scenes that convincingly depicts explicit content in order to bring the story to life. So, if you do not fall into any of these categories, the movie is for you”, she said.

The latest movie from her B’Concept Productions stables does not have a release date yet but fans are anticipating the movie already. The production house is starting the New Year with a bang and earnestly waiting to get a cinema release date in order to meet the already buzzing anticipation.

Hopefully, the critics and the fans do not have to wait for too long before justifying the authenticity of the movie.