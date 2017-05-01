Workers’ Day: Reps assure organised labour on passage new minimum wage

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Sunday assure workers across the county of its readiness to ensure speedy passage of the new national minimum wage.

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the assurance in a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day.

Dogara, reiterated the resolve and commitment of the parliament to enacting the New minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

He said that increasing workers’ salary and wages has become necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

“I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over in commemorating the International Workers’ Day.

“While commending you for your sacrifice and commitment to the service and building of the nation, I wish to assure you that the National Assembly and in particular, the 8th House of Represntatives remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presentes by the Executive and initiating other laws and legislative interventions that will promote the welfare and well being of Nigerian Workers.”

Dogara, however enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

“As you mark this historic day, I wish to remind Nigerians of the sacrifices made by the working class in nation building and commit yourselves to doing even more in supporting government’s activities that will better the lots of our citizens,” Dogara stated.

In a related development, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment who saluted the resilience of the Nigerian workers, expressed optimism for a better future in the face of the current economic challenges facing the country.

The Minister in a message to the workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day noted that the Workers’ Day, has its origin in the historical struggles of workers and trade unions in their efforts to win fair employment standards and more importantly, to establish a culture of human and workers’ rights.

“The Federal Government is not unaware of the economic challenges facing Nigerian workers in the public, the private and informal sector of the economy. We appreciate your resilience and hope for better days ahead.”

While acknowledging the contributions of the Nigerian workers to national development, Ngige emphasised the commitment of the present administration to the enhancement of workers welfare.

“May I use this occasion to appreciate Nigerian workers for their contributions to national development, unequivocal solidarity to the change agenda and the fight against corruption of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mr. President is committed to the enhancement of workers’ welfare, through programmes like the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Scheme (FISH), creation of enabling environment to stimulate the economy with the aim of improving the social-economic wellbeing of Nigeria in all sectors of the economy.”

While soliciting continued support of the Nigerian workers to the change agenda, especially in the fight against corruption Ngige urged Nigerian workers not to relent in their support to the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja