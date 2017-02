Highest rate of 74.6% since data collection began in 1971 but wage growth slows Employment reached a record high in the fourth quarter of 2016 but slowing wage growth suggests households are likely to feel squeezed as inflation picks up during the year. The employment rate rose to 74.6 per cent in the final…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.