Nigerian lawyers react to supreme court nominations Following the nomination by the Nigerian Bar Association of nine senior lawyers to be appointed...

Danbatta ‎assures of a functional interconnection regime for effective regulation ....As NCC appoints PWC to carry out impact assessment on inter connect regime Umaru Garba...

America is ready to strengthen relationship with Nigeria – ambassador Stuart Syminot, US new ambassador to Nigeria, says his country is ready to take the existing...

Lagos Govt. targets 3,000MW of power in 7 years- Ambode Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, said the state government planned to...