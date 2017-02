Tijani Oseni, a consultant and family physician has urged the Federal Government to build functional and well equipped cancer centres across the country for the treatment of the disease. Oseni made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, noting that the 2017 edition World Cancer Day was observed…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.