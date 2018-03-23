World Cup: Over 350,000 Fan-IDs requested in Russia

As the date for the biggest football fiesta on planet, the FIFA World Cup, date draws closer, the number of requested Fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has exceeded the number of 350,000, a statement from Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media revealed on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to the ministry, half of the requests for Fan-IDs were filed from abroad and the top ten countries, where the applications were submitted are Russia, the United States, China, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Germany, Brazil and Egypt.

The prevailing age of people requesting Fan-IDs is between 25 and 34, which accounts for 37% of applications, while nine percent of requests came from football fans under the age of 17, according to the ministry.

About a quarter of applications (25%) for Fan-IDs issuance were received from female football fans, the ministry added.

Russia came up for this FIFA World Cup with an innovation, which is the so-called Fan-ID and it is required for all ticketholders. This innovation was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body.

The Fan-ID plays an important security role during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A Fan-ID holder is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament. Fan-IDs are obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

According to FIFA’s statement earlier in March, over 1.6 million tickets had been already allocated worldwide for the football championship in Russia.

The FIFA announced last week on Monday that an aggregate sum of 1,303,616 tickets had been allocated after both periods of Phase 1 and the first period of Phase 2 of ticket sales.

The organization announced two days later that a total of 356,700 tickets for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were sold in one day after the launch of the second period of Phase 2.

Last October, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced the launch of a registration process for obtaining new Fan-IDs required for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Anthony Nlebem