World Cup: Rohr to pick squad after Serbia, Poland friendlies

Ahead of Super Eagles double-header friendly games with Serbia and Poland, Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr says he is living no stone unturned, as the game will be a pointer to his final 23-Man squad for the FIFA World Cup.

“These two games against Poland and Serbia are very important because it’s the last opportunity to see, test new players and try new tactics with the players because after that we have to give our final list in the middle of May,” the Franco-German tactician said at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Lagos on Friday.

“We have the youngest team to the World Cup and the first nation in Africa to qualify for the World Cup and with the good spirit the team showed at the qualifiers, we want to have them again at the world cup, ” he added.

Rohr assured that the tactical crew is doing everything possible to fill the goal keeping position with the best.

“On the issue of goal keeper, we have decided to monitor our goal keepers, work with them and we have Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho who have good chances to start the first game in Poland because of his brilliant display in the friendly game against Argentina. We have our goalkeeper coach who is training Uzoho in Spain and I get good reports of his performance. Although he is only 19 years old, he is an interesting goalkeeper with a very good spirit. Since you can’t have Vincent Enyeama who is not playing regularly for his French club, Lille, Carl Ikeme out due to health challenges, it’s good to try the young ones. And have assurance for the future, and they can be for the long time for the national team.”

Speaking further, Rohr added that his am is use the two friendlies to produce the best legs for the World Cup.

“Am working more for the future and we will looking to consolidate on our strength in our last games, build harmony and team spirit, play quality football, try new players and bring the best in them. We have scouts that watch our players.

Anthony Nlebem