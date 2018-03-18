World Cup: Super Eagles’ camp opens in Wroclaw

The camp of the Senior National Team, Super Eagles, will open in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, ahead of Friday’s international friendly against the Bialo-Czerwoni (White and Red) or Eagles, as the Senior National Team of Poland is known.

The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup –bound teams will trade tackles at the 43,000 –capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, 23rd March 2018.

Nigeria’s 28 –man playing squad has been empaneled to also serve the purpose of the friendly against equally Russia 2018 –bound Serbia, at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) four days later.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed to thenff.com on Sunday that the Eagles would be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly, Egypt); Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United)