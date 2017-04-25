No eligible voter will be defranchised in 2019 polls—INEC The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is working hard to ensure that no...

Osibanjo calls for banking sector support to achieve 7% annual growth forecast Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on Tuesday urged the banking sector to support the country’s...

Reps mourn death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, adjourn plenary The leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara, has paid a...

LASG to upscale Imota rice milling plant from 2.5 to 16 metric tonnes per hour As part of plans to ensure food self-sufficiency, especially through rice production, the Lagos...