5,000 reporters to cover Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

No fewer than 5,000 newsmen are to cover the historic summit in Singapore, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un meet on Tuesday.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made this disclosure on Monday.

“At the Tuesday’s summit, there will be some 5,000 members of the media from all over the world, who will be covering this historic event,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

According to him, the high level of the media attention is a proof of the summit’s success.

Singapore will host the Trump-Kim summit, scheduled to hold at 9 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT).

During the event, the two leaders are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearisation, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and other issues.

The summit, which was made possible after a significant thaw of tensions on the Korean peninsula, will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries.

Pompeo said that “the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is the only outcome that the U.S. will accept” in its negotiations with North Korea.

North Korea has previously confirmed to us its willingness to denuclearise, and we are eager to see if those words prove sincere,” Pompeo added.