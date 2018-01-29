You are invited

The Business Day Millennial hangout is an event series that gives an opportunity for millennials to maximize their 2018! Date: Friday February 2nd at 6pm at Workstation. 7 Ibiyinka Olurunbe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Millennial hang out is an opportunity for millennial entrepreneurs to network, learn and share business ideas, best practices and much more!

The theme for this Friday is maximising your 2018!! Discover how you can turn your goals into actions, as well as learn about other people’s entrepreneurial journeys.

Register on the event brite link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-day-millennial-hangout-tickets-42626396700