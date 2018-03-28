You’re invited! The BusinessDay Millennial hangout

The BusinessDay Millennial hangout is a monthly event that is hosted by BusinessDay Media in collaboration with Workstation Nigeria, Taos Cosmetics and Get Up Inc. Register here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-day-millennial-hangout-the-imaginery-glass-ceiling-tickets-44606698837

The millennial hang out, was created in response to the success of the monthly digital magazine by BusinessDay, the CEO Magazine, a magazine that tells the stories of Africa’s brightest millennial entrepreneurs by BusinessDay and Get Up Inc.

The millennial hang out was created to provide a space where millennials can gather, network and discuss topics related to their career journey/growth. Each theme differs on a monthly basis, but one thing is for sure, attendees will leave with a larger contact list, will come out more informed and most importantly more inspired by other millennial’s journeys and careers.

The theme for this month is ‘The Imaginary Glass ceiling’. The glass ceiling is the concept that describes the difficulty some women experience trying to climb the male-dominated corporate ladder.BusinessDay in collaboration with Workstation and Taos Cosmetics, is inviting 50 women to attend the monthly edition of the Millennial Hang out, as we discuss and debate the idea of the glass ceiling and how women can maximize the tools available to them in order succeed in their career.

This is an opportunity for networking, sharing of resources and opportunity to learn from one another. Four entrepreneurs will share their entrepreneurial journeys in order to foster an environment of sharing, learning, and business/career best practice.

See you Thursday March 29 at 5pm!

Venue: Workstation, Nigeria 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe

Limited seating available!