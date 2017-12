Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dropped his education minister, Lazaraus Dokora, a day after reappointing him into his cabinet. He was replaced by deputy minister Paul Mavima. Dokora’s reappointment as primary and higher education minister had caused an outcry from Zimbabweans on social media and radio shows who slammed him for poor performance and undermining…



