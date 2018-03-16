Zuma must face trial, says prosecutor

Former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted for charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday.

“In the interest of transparency, justice and the NPA, I am of the view that a trial court will be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated,” Abrahams said. “Mr Zuma’s representations are unsuccessful.”

Abrahams said he informed Zuma in writing on Thursday, of his decision.

“After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” Abrahams said.

Zuma will stand trial in KwaZulu-Natal for 16 charges relating to 783 counts connected with the arms deal over which Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser, was jailed for corruption.

Abrahams said the matter of Zuma’s prosecution had passed through the hands of former NPA heads and acting head in some way. It had been a long and litigious issue.​

The NPA head said Zuma denied all the allegations against him. He said the former president firmly placed the blame at the door of role players at the NPA.